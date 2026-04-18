LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas is gearing up for a massive weekend as multiple major events draw thousands of visitors from across the country, bringing a surge of activity and a strong economic boost to the valley.

From concerts to championship wrestling to playoff hockey, the Strip is expected to be packed with fans, tourists, and locals navigating heavy crowds and sold-out venues.

WATCH | Major events bring crowds, energy, and economic boost

Las Vegas weekend surge: Major events bring crowds, energy, and economic boost

At any point this weekend, visitors can expect high energy across the city as major attractions overlap. From Phish’s residency at the Sphere, to WrestleMania, to the Vegas Golden Knights’ playoff push, Las Vegas is hosting several large-scale events all at once.

While that level of activity means busy streets and packed venues, it also translates into increased spending across hotels, restaurants, rideshares, and entertainment venues.

One visitor, Guy Wright, said he traveled in for his first WrestleMania experience.

“I’m looking forward to a great show and Roman Reigns taking care of business against CM Punk. It’s my first WrestleMania and I’m excited,” Wright said.

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He added, “Vegas is a beautiful city and we’re ready to take it over.”

Events like WrestleMania continue to be major economic drivers for the city. Last year alone, WrestleMania generated more than $322 million in economic impact for Las Vegas, with most attendees traveling in from out of town.

Sports and entertainment are also fueling the weekend surge. The Vegas Golden Knights are averaging more than 17,000 fans per game during playoff play, while Phish’s multi-night run at the Sphere is drawing an estimated 18,000 to 20,000 attendees per show.

Together, these events bring tens of thousands of visitors spending money across the valley, boosting local businesses throughout the weekend.

For many visitors, however, the trip is about more than just the events themselves.

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“We came here to celebrate my aunt’s birthday… she passed away, so we’re just keeping her memory alive doing fun things, the things that she liked to do,” said Evelyn, another visitor in town.

She added that their plans include enjoying food, entertainment, and the unique experiences Las Vegas offers.

“We’re looking forward to the good food, gambling, and maybe some wrestling moves,” she said.

As crowds continue to build, visitors say they’re prepared for both the excitement and the spending, that comes with a Las Vegas weekend of this scale.

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