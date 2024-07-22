Las Vegas voters react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In less than four months, people all across our valley will vote for the next president of the United States.

Many from both parties told Channel 13 Sunday that they don't think anyone besides President Joe Biden will have a chance against the former President Donald Trump in November, so they're split on Biden's decision to pull out of the race.

"Biden, I personally still think was the best choice to beat Trump," said Jonathan Williams, who is surprised Biden dropped out this late.

"It's hard to make Trump lose at this point. It's short time, it's not enough time," said Leo Valentino, who is voting against Donald Trump.

"It feels a little late in the run right now, so how she would be able to catch up, would be kind of hard," said Rocky Esrey, who is hopeful a Democrat candidate can battle against Donald Trump.

Many voters told Channel 13 there's confusion on who will run against Donald Trump in November though.

President Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the party's nominee Sunday, but some in our valley don't know if she'll be the right fit.

"I don't think Kamala is qualified to be a president. Sorry, I don't mean anything, no personal issues. I like her so much as a person, but to be a president is something different," Valentino said.

I asked Megan Horne, a Donald Trump supporter, if she thinks Harris is going to put up enough of a fight against him.

"Not at all, no," Horne said.

Las Vegas voters tell Channel 13 that they're just hoping Harris and anyone else who runs for the Democrat nomination could help bring our nation together, rather than dividing it.