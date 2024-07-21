Nevada politicians react to Biden's withdrawal from 2024 race

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Local reaction to news of President Joe Biden's decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race is coming in.

The Nevada Republican Party issued this statement on Biden's departure:

Joe Biden's decision not to accept the Democratic nomination for re-election underscores the deep divisions and uncertainty within the Democratic Party. This decision raises serious questions about the party's unity and direction moving forward. Joe Biden's endorsement of Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee deepens concerns about her ability to lead. Throughout her political career, Kamala Harris has failed to address critical issues facing our country, from national security to economic recovery. The Nevada Republican Party remains committed to offering Nevadans a clear choice in November. A vote for President Trump and the entire Republican ticket is a vote for a return to prosperity and a bright future for America. Democrats continue to espouse failed policies that hurt everyday Nevadans. Our party is united behind President Trump, and we will lower taxes, secure our borders, and return economic prosperity for all Americans by re-electing President Trump on November 5, 2024.



The Nevada Democratic Party released this statement:

President Joe Biden has been the most successful president of our lifetimes. From passing the American Rescue Plan, Inflation Reduction Act and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that ignited the fastest economic recovery in American history, created thousands of jobs for Nevadans, and capped prescription drug prices for our seniors to signing the most historic climate action legislation and the first common sense gun safety package in 30 years aimed at keeping our communities safe for generations to come. President Biden has been an ardent defender of our fundamental freedoms including by signing the Respect for Marriage Act, fighting to secure voting rights, and fighting like hell to protect reproductive freedom. President Biden has given his entire life to service, he has been a transformational president, and Nevada Democrats thank him for his service to our state and this nation.



“President Biden is absolutely right that Kamala Harris has been a phenomenal choice to serve as his Vice President. Her commitment to expanding health care coverage for thousands of Nevadans, lowering costs, and keeping our communities safe has helped grow Nevada’s economy, create good-paying union jobs, and protect our fundamental rights.

Democratic Speaker of the Nevada Assembly Steve Yeager thanked Biden for his service, saying, "Here is to a dedicated public servant who gave most of his adult life in service to this great country. Thank you for restoring the soul of our nation [Joe Biden]."

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., also thanked Biden for his service, saying, "I’m grateful for President Biden’s lifetime of service and contributions to our nation. Time and time again, he has delivered for hardworking Nevadans. I respect his deeply personal and courageous decision and look forward to working with him as he finishes his historic term."

Sen. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., released a statement, saying:

President Biden has served our country in public office with dignity and integrity for decades. Under his experienced leadership in the White House and with a Democratic Senate majority, we passed major bipartisan laws to rebuild our nation’s infrastructure, expand health care for veterans, and keep our communities safer from gun violence. We took on powerful special interests to make historic progress on lowering prescription drug costs and fighting the climate crisis. It is a remarkable legacy of accomplishment, and I thank President Biden for his leadership and respect his decision not to seek reelection.



“There is still a lot more work to do on behalf of Nevadans to lower costs, create more opportunity, and defend our fundamental freedoms. This November, there will remain a clear choice for voters between a party focused on restoring reproductive rights, standing up for democracy, and fighting for the middle class, and the far-right MAGA extremists like my opponent who want to ban abortion, eliminate entire federal agencies like the Department of Education, and cut Social Security and Medicare to pay for more tax breaks for billionaires and giant corporations.



“As we move forward, I am focused on my job working for Nevada and continuing my record as one of the most bipartisan, independent, and effective Senators. I will keep working with both parties to deliver for our state and standing up to anyone to put Nevada first.

Congresswoman Susie Lee released a statement:

President Biden, during his storied and effective career, has put our country first. Today, he demonstrated immense patriotism and selfless leadership.



I have had the honor of helping President Biden secure his standing as one of the most impactful and bipartisan presidents of our lifetime — a legacy which includes securing once-in-a-century infrastructure investments, bringing back American jobs, passing historic climate change and bipartisan gun safety legislation, expanding veterans’ healthcare, and taking on big drug companies to lower costs for seniors and working families.



I cannot thank President Biden enough for saving America’s democracy in 2020 and paving the way for a new era of leadership. I look forward to supporting Vice President Kamala Harris at the top of the ticket so we can once again defeat Donald Trump and far-right extremism.





Clark County Commissioner Tick Segerblom voiced his support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

"I'm with Kamala! An increasing share of swing-state voters — 48% — say they trust Harris as president if Biden were no longer able to serve, according to the latest Bloomberg News/Morning Consult poll."

Other Nevada politicians have yet to issue a statement. This story will be updated if and when they do.

