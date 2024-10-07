Las Vegas visitors make plans to see Tropicana implosion as LVMPD announces road closures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Tropicana's impending implosion is the hottest ticket in town.

People have scrambled to try and snag a nearby hotel room with a view on implosion night, but several others have had plans to come to Las Vegas well before the demo date was set. Now that they're here, they're going to do their best to catch a glimpse of history.

"We lucked out with the timing, to be here during the implosion," said Alice Bertolacini.

She and her husband Mark are from Southern California but are longtime fans of Las Vegas. On Sunday, they were saying goodbye to the first hotel Alice ever gambled at in the 1990s.

"I have a work event, and it falls right over the dates of the implosion," Alice said.

"It's great for me," Mark said with a chuckle. "I can be here around 2 or 2:30 in the morning to watch the implosion and the show they're going to have for it."

Jack and Corey Brady, and Terry and Dakota Baldwin are all visiting from Tennessee, and are in the same boat.

"It's something we're all going to remember," Corey Brady said.

The group didn't seem to have a specific place in mind, but said they're going to try to make the most of the coincidence and try to find a good view spot Tuesday night.

"We're going to go as close as we can get!" Dakota Baldwin said.

That's going to be tough, though. Officials say there won't be a designated public implosion viewing area due to safety concerns.

There will also be several major road closures around the Tropicana site, starting around 11 p.m. Tuesday night, with uniformed Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers patrolling the closures to keep people out. A map of the closures from LVMPD can be seen here.

There will be road closures around the Tropicana demolition site to protect public safety. The general boundaries are Mandalay Bay Rd to the south, Park Ave to the north, Koval Ln to the east and Frank Sinatra Dr to the west. Reno Ave from Frank Sinatra Dr to Koval Ln also will… pic.twitter.com/btjupJk0YY — LVMPD (@LVMPD) October 4, 2024

When the explosives ignite at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday, the two Tropicana towers will turn into a pile of rubble, and Metro says the road closures should be lifted by 6 a.m.

"It's sad, it can be used for something else, I'm sure, and something will go in its place," Corey Brady said while looking at the bare bones of the Tropicana.

It's a sentiment echoed by the Bertolacinis.

"It's kind of sad to see, but we know something bigger and better is coming," Alice Bertolacini said.

"Sorry to see it go, but we're looking forward to, maybe seeing a new baseball stadium and a new hotel again," Mark Bertolacini said.