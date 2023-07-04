Las Vegas visitors, locals brave excessive heat

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat was unmistakeable Monday in Las Vegas, but that didn't stop many from going about their lives — even if it meant being outside as the temperature soared near 112 degrees.

One couple from New York City was found late Monday afternoon in downtown Las Vegas, just after they tied the knot at a local chapel.

Kevin, the groom, told Channel 13 that nothing — not even the hottest day of the year — could change the big day.

"We got engaged three years ago during the pandemic, so it was a long time coming," he said. "We came here to Las Vegas kind of on a whim. We're so happy right now, nothing could bother us."

MORE: Here's how to keep cool and stay safe during a heat wave

Holly, who moved to Las Vegas about six years ago, was also downtown Monday afternoon, and she said there's nowhere else she'd rather be.

"I'm from Chicago," she said. "I've had enough cold in my life."

Over in Summerlin, the heat didn't seem to bother baseball fans at all.

Folks packed the Las Vegas Ballpark for a game between the hometown Aviators and the Round Rock Express, marking the team's 11th sellout this season, according to the Aviators Twitter account.

In all, over 10,500 attended the game.