LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas visitor earned a massive jackpot at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino Thursday afternoon.

Officials with the property did not identify the visitor.

According to a press release, the visitor won $313,515 after landing a mega jackpot playing Blazing 7s Blackjack.

The visitor said they plan to use the money on a new car.

Congratulations to the winner!

