Las Vegas valley medical professionals raise concern for children with RSV virus

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley medical professionals are raising concerns as beds in our hospitals are filling with children who have respiratory illnesses.

UMC is reporting about 40 to 50 percent of their patients in the children's hospital have a respiratory virus, known as RSV. That is nearly 40 percent higher than what they see in the summer.

This is a common respiratory virus that causes mild cold-like symptoms.

The medical director at UMC's children's hospital, Dr. Meena Vohra says the number of children coming into the hospital with RSV is concerning.

She says this is the season for the RSV illness, and it spreads very easily throughout the community through cough or sneezing.

Older children and even adults can recover from RSV, but for infants, it can be very serious.

"You and I could be carrying the virus and we are not symptomatic, because we have had it so many times and we are immune to it and it doesn't impact us, but babies don't have that immunity," said Dr. Vohra. "So if you pick up a child and you have a cold it is very easy to transmit it to them."

Dr. Vohra says the uptick in RSV cases is not uncommon, but in the past three years the safety protocols put in place during COVID helped reduce its spread along with other respiratory illnesses.

She says there is no form of protection against this virus, but it is critical for families to follow basic hygiene practices.

"Constantly wash your hands, use plenty of disinfectants and avoid taking your children to large gatherings."