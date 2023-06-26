Las Vegas valley high school graduates make Broadway debut at Jimmy Awards

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two recent high school grads from the Las Vegas Valley are set to make their Broadway debut Monday night as part of the National High School Musical Theatre Awards, more commonly known as the Jimmy Awards.

Riley Stannard of Green Valley High School and Zoe McCracken of Coronado High School will join 94 other students from across the country.

“Everyone is so talented and it’s very inspiring to be with such talented people from every state,” said Stannard.

They’ve spent the past week seeing Broadway shows, talking to performers and getting one-on-one feedback on their performances.

"It's a little hectic, but we're doing a good job preparing for what's going to happen on Monday and it's been a really inspiring and encouraging experience,” McCracken said.

She is planning to go to the University of Nevada, Reno in the fall.

“We're at Julliard. That's where we're staying and it's very amazing seeing such a high level performing arts school. It's just very inspiring to want to be bigger, better,” Stannard said.

He is planning on studying at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the fall.

You can watch the talent showcase tonight at 4:30 pm on YouTube or on Facebook.

“I’m really excited to feel the excitement from the audience and the performers as well,” McCracken said.