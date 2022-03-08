Las Vegas valley firefighters respond to fire at Harmon Hills apartments

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Firefighters are investigating the cause of an apartment fire in east Las Vegas early Tuesday.

Shortly before 5:45 a.m., crews with Clark County Fire Department responded to a second-story apartment at Harmon Hills on 5421 East Harmon Avenue, not far from Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

The fire was reported knocked down shortly after 6 a.m.

CCFD says the fire was contained to one unit.

No injuries were reported. The cost of the damage has not been estimated yet.

This is the second fire CCFD firefighters responded to early Tuesday.

Shortly before 2 a.m., county and city firefighters responded to a commercial fire at Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway. No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

