Fire destroys Statewide Lighting Center building on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas

LVFR: Largest fire since Jan. 18, no injuries reported
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue
Firefighters respond to a fire at a business on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway in Las Vegas on March 8, 2022. (Las Vegas Fire and Rescue)
Posted at 6:23 AM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 09:30:26-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are investigating the cause of a large fire at a Las Vegas business early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department responded to Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway shortly before 2 a.m.

As of 3:45 a.m., the fire is out and no injuries were reported, however, authorities say the building was destroyed.

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the last large fire was on Jan. 18.

The agency says the Statewide Lighting Center building burned before.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

