Fire destroys Statewide Lighting Center building on East Sahara Avenue in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Crews are investigating the cause of a large fire at a Las Vegas business early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue and Clark County Fire Department responded to Statewide Lighting Center on East Sahara Avenue near Maryland Parkway shortly before 2 a.m.

As of 3:45 a.m., the fire is out and no injuries were reported, however, authorities say the building was destroyed.

Video of E Sahara fire . . . #PIO1NEWS pic.twitter.com/TjgY8kidko — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) March 8, 2022

According to Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, the last large fire was on Jan. 18.

The agency says the Statewide Lighting Center building burned before.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

