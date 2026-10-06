Las Vegas Underground House sells for $4.55 million to ‘Ghost Adventures’ star Zak Bagans

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Cold War-era underground home in Las Vegas has sold for $4.55 million to paranormal investigator and "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans, who plans to preserve the property and open it to the public as a museum.

The Underground House, located at 3970 Spencer Street, near Flamingo Road in the east valley, sold Monday, according to IS LUXURY, which represented the seller, the Stasis Foundation.

The property sits on more than an acre and includes five bedrooms and six bathrooms across an above-ground home and an underground residence with a casita. The subterranean portion covers 14,620 square feet and extends 26 feet below ground.

The underground home includes a swimming pool, putting green, hand-painted landscape murals and lighting designed to simulate changing conditions from day to night. The features were created to give the underground residence the appearance of an above-ground retreat while preserving its 1970s character.

IS LUXURY/Rooted Elements Media

“Selling The Underground House required a deep understanding of its history, its neighborhood and the kind of buyer who would truly cherish it,” Holly Erker, a luxury real estate advisor with IS LUXURY, said.

The property was built between 1974 and 1978 for businessman Jerry Henderson. It was designed around the Cold War-era concept of an “Atomitat,” or atomic habitat, associated with architect Jay Swayze.

"The design sought to bring the comforts of conventional residential life underground, creating room for both daily living and recreation," IS LUXURY said in a press release.

Texas artist Jewel Smith created landscape murals that surround the underground home. Support columns are concealed by sculpted trees, while original 1970s interiors, a bar, dance floor and other gathering spaces remain part of the property.

IS LUXURY/Rooted Elements Media

IS LUXURY said the lack of comparable sales and the limited number of potential buyers "required specialized market knowledge." The brokerage promoted the property's history, preservation potential and possible use as a museum or event venue.

National and international media coverage, digital content and television appearances were also used to promote the property, along with historical research and documentation provided by the seller, according to IS LUXURY.

The brokerage said Bagans plans to preserve the property and provide the public access through a museum.

“Through the museum, I’m going to give the public a rare chance to step inside a place most people have never experienced,” Bagans said. “Once you go down there, the energy of that 1970s time capsule stays with you.”

Bagans said he also intends to further investigate the property's history and what he described as mysteries associated with the home.

Bagans was represented in the transaction by Rob Jensen, owner of Rob Jensen Company.

WATCH: Tour of the Underground House