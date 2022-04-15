Las Vegas under wind, dust advisory this Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The high winds that prompted a dust storm warning in Las Vegas earlier this week are back on Saturday.

The National Weather Service's Las Vegas office issued a wind advisory for the city that lasts from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday.

"Hate to be a broken record, but strong winds will return tomorrow!" the NWS warned Las Vegans in a Facebook post. "Secure loose items and be prepared for gusty and dusty conditions Saturday!"

Winds from the southwest are expected to increase overnight on Friday and during the day on Saturday, with gusts of up to 55 mph possible.

Residents were advised to secure loose objects, like patio cushions, trash cans and trampolines.

WIND ADVISORY for @CityOfLasVegas SATURDAY 8AM until 8PM. Southwest winds will ramp up overnight, during day Saturday, southwest winds with gusts to 55 mph possible. Secure loose objects like patio furniture and trash cans. Watch for crosswinds & blowing dust while driving. pic.twitter.com/69rI2JLSuv — Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) April 15, 2022

Las Vegans were also advised to use caution while driving, and be mindful of crosswinds and blowing dust.

The wind advisory was accompanied by an air quality advisory from the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability, warning people of the possibility of elevated levels of inhalable air pollution.

"Under windy conditions people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better staying indoors as much as possible because they could be at greater risk from particulates, especially when they are physically active, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency," the department stated.



The department also provided the following tips to limit exposure to dust pollution:



Limit outdoor exertion on windy days when dust is in the air.

Keep windows and doors closed.

Run your air conditioner inside your house and car to filter out particulates.

Consider changing your indoor air filters if they are dirty.

To keep dust down, drive slowly on unpaved roads.

Don’t take short cuts across vacant lots.

Ride off-road vehicles in approved areas outside the urban Las Vegas Valley.

Residents can report excessive blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities by calling the department's dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878).

