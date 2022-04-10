National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Nevada

(KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Monday morning until around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning for areas in Clark County and Southern Nye County.

The alert says southwest winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

Some “holy smokes” wind Monday afternoon/evening around Las Vegas. Secure loose objects by Monday morning. Maximum gusts:



Red Rock Canyon: 70+ mph

West Summerlin: 70+ mph

Summerlin: 60+ mph

Rest of Las Vegas: 50 mph



High Wind Warning 11am Monday to 3am Tuesday. — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) April 10, 2022

The National Weather Service says that the high winds can topple trees, down power lines, and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs or buildings. People living in the affected areas are urged to be careful and expect that travel will be difficult, especially for high wind profile vehicles.