National Weather Service issues high wind warning for Nevada

Dorian Wallender
Posted at 3:54 PM, Apr 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-10 18:54:23-04

(KTNV) — The National Weather Service has issued a high wind warning for Monday morning until around 3 a.m. Tuesday morning for areas in Clark County and Southern Nye County.

The alert says southwest winds are expected to be 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 to 60 mph.

The National Weather Service says that the high winds can topple trees, down power lines, and remove shingles or blow weakened roofs or buildings. People living in the affected areas are urged to be careful and expect that travel will be difficult, especially for high wind profile vehicles.

