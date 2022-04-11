Watch
Dust storm warning issued for central Clark County

Warning in effect until 4:15 p.m.
Screen Shot 2022-04-11 at 1.53.55 PM.png
13 Action News
The Las Vegas Strip is seen on April 11, 2022, from the 13 Action News cameras on the Las Vegas Strip. The Las Vegas office of the National Weather Service has issued a High Wind Warning through 3 a.m. on April 12 and Clark County has issued an Air Quality Advisory for the day. (Photo: 13 Action News)
Posted at 2:30 PM, Apr 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-11 18:04:54-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Central Clark County is under a dust storm warning until 4:15 p.m. on Monday.

The National Weather Services issued the alert warning travelers as of 2:20 p.m. The impacted area includes the Las Vegas valley and Interstate 15.

Impacted locations include:

  • The Las Vegas valley
  • I-15 from Primm to the northeast side of the Las Vegas valley
  • Red Rock Canyon
  • Highway 95 between Interstate 11 to the Highway 165 intersection

"Be ready for sudden drop to zero visibility," the NWS warned drivers in an emergency alert.

Potential hazards from this storm include low visibility, blowing dust, and gusty winds, forecasters said.

If you are driving and visibility drops, you're advised to pull far off the road and put your vehicle in park. Then, turn off all lights on your vehicle and remove your foot from the break. Resume driving once the dust has cleared and you feel it is safe to do so.

Why turn off your lights in a dust storm? Meteorologist Justin Bruce weighs in with this answer:

"If you pull your car over but leave the lights on in a dust storm, someone might drive off the road and right into you because they think you're still moving and can't see anything."

MORE TIPS: Safety tips for dust storms, downed power lines

Prior to the dust storm warning, a high wind warning was issued for the Las Vegas valley and southern Nye County. That warning is in effect through 3 a.m. Tuesday.

Wind speeds of between 25 to 35 mph were in the forecast, with projected gusts of 50 to 60 mph.

High winds can topple trees, down power lines, and damage weakened roofs or buildings. People in the impacted areas were advised to be careful and expect that travel would be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.

Send weather photographs and videos to photos@ktnv.com with your name and the location and we may use them online and/or on-air.

