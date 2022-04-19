Las Vegas under new wind advisory Tuesday; NV Energy knocks out power at Mt. Charleston

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bring in those garbage cans and any loose outdoor items, because strong winds will once again blow through the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. That was accompanied by a red flag warning for high fire danger, and a high wind warning for the Spring Mountains, where wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph are possible through 9 p.m.

The forecast calls for Earth, Wind & Fire (weather), but we’re not dancing nor is it September. Gusty winds on Tuesday will lead to critical fire conditions and areas of blowing dust. Wind Advisories and Red Flag Warnings have been issued for parts of the area. #NVwx #CAwx #AZwx pic.twitter.com/bpdhHODxaY — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 18, 2022



In light of those risks, NV Energy announced it would shut off power at Mt. Charleston — known as a public safety management outage — in an effort to prevent wind-driven fire. As of 6:45 a.m., 470 NV Energy customers had their power knocked out "due to elevated fire conditions."

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas valley could reach up to 50 mph on Tuesday, but are projected to hover in the 20- to 30-mph range.

Tuesday's wind gust forecast, by area, is as follows:



Las Vegas: 50 mph

East Las Vegas valley: 45 mph

South Las Vegas valley: 50 mph

West Las Vegas valley: 50 mph

North Las Vegas valley: 45 mph

Red Rock: 65 mph

Mt. Charleston: 65 mph

Lee Canyon: 65 mph

Angel Peak: 75 mph

Mesquite: 40 mph

Laughlin: 45 mph

9am-9pm Wind Advisory & Red Flag Warning (🔥) — Justin Bruce (@just1nbruce) April 19, 2022

These high winds increase the likelihood of blowing dust, crosswinds and blowing debris on the roads, and potentially some spotty power outages.

You can report excessive blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities by calling the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability's dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878).