Las Vegas under new wind advisory Tuesday; NV Energy knocks out power at Mt. Charleston

Gusts up to 50 mph in Vegas valley
The April 19, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Wind advisory
Posted at 7:37 AM, Apr 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-19 11:44:33-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Bring in those garbage cans and any loose outdoor items, because strong winds will once again blow through the Las Vegas valley on Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. That was accompanied by a red flag warning for high fire danger, and a high wind warning for the Spring Mountains, where wind gusts of 65 to 75 mph are possible through 9 p.m.


In light of those risks, NV Energy announced it would shut off power at Mt. Charleston — known as a public safety management outage — in an effort to prevent wind-driven fire. As of 6:45 a.m., 470 NV Energy customers had their power knocked out "due to elevated fire conditions."

Wind gusts in the Las Vegas valley could reach up to 50 mph on Tuesday, but are projected to hover in the 20- to 30-mph range.

Tuesday's wind gust forecast, by area, is as follows:

  • Las Vegas: 50 mph
  • East Las Vegas valley: 45 mph
  • South Las Vegas valley: 50 mph
  • West Las Vegas valley: 50 mph
  • North Las Vegas valley: 45 mph
  • Red Rock: 65 mph
  • Mt. Charleston: 65 mph
  • Lee Canyon: 65 mph
  • Angel Peak: 75 mph
  • Mesquite: 40 mph
  • Laughlin: 45 mph

These high winds increase the likelihood of blowing dust, crosswinds and blowing debris on the roads, and potentially some spotty power outages.

You can report excessive blowing dust from construction sites, vacant lots or facilities by calling the Clark County Department of Environment and Sustainability's dust complaint hotline at 702-385-DUST (3878).

