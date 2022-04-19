13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Tuesday morning, Apr. 19, 2022

LAS VEGAS —Today looks very windy, with southwest gusts to 35 mph this morning and then 50 mph this afternoon. This will kick up some dust, elevate the fire danger, deliver crosswinds and blowing debris on the roads, and perhaps cause spotty power outages. A Wind Advisory is in place from 9am to 9pm, alongside a Red Flag Warning for elevated fire danger. Additionally, a High Wind Warning is in effect for the Spring Mountains for 65-75 mph gusts until 9pm. Wind aside, temperatures start near 70° and finish in the mid 80s under a partly cloudy sky. Tonight delivers lingering gusts to 30 mph with lows near 60°. Wednesday looks mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s and southwest gusts to 25 mph in the afternoon, 30 mph in the evening, and 35 mph at night. Thursday delivers strong winds again, with southwest gusts to 40 mph and highs near 80°. Friday looks mostly cloudy with possible rain showers (a 30% chance in Las Vegas, favoring the morning) and southwest and west gusts of 35 mph alongside cooler highs near 70°. Saturday sees north gusts to 25 mph and highs in the mid 70s with sunshine. Highs reach the upper 70s Sunday with sunshine and northeast gusts to 25 mph. After mid 80s on Monday (with calm conditions) we expect a stretch of warm weather (low 90s) to return for the rest of next week. Expect nighttime lows in the 50s through the weekend, and low 60s next week.