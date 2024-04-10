Watch Now
Las Vegas to hit 80s this week, a first for the year

Posted at 8:00 PM, Apr 09, 2024
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Things are starting to heat up in the Las Vegas valley.

We are expected to see our first 80 degree day this week, and there's even a chance we will see 90 degrees Friday.

Las Vegas usually experiences higher temps by this point in the season. Snow storms were still hitting Mount Charleston into the last weekend of March.

RELATED LINK: From 'Miracle March' to 'Awesome April,' Lee Canyon expecting more late-season snow this weekend

For all the latest weather info for the valley, follow our First Alert Weatherteam.

