Las Vegas to hit 80s this week, a first for the year

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Things are starting to heat up in the Las Vegas valley.

We are expected to see our first 80 degree day this week, and there's even a chance we will see 90 degrees Friday.

#LasVegas will see their 1st 80 degree day of 2024 this week with a 100% chance of reaching 80F by Thursday. The warm up then continues with a low chance of hitting 90F Friday! Temps cool off this weekend, though its uncertain how quickly they will drop- Stay Tuned! #vegasweather pic.twitter.com/zb9n5wlkhv — NWS Las Vegas (@NWSVegas) April 9, 2024

Las Vegas usually experiences higher temps by this point in the season. Snow storms were still hitting Mount Charleston into the last weekend of March.

RELATED LINK: From 'Miracle March' to 'Awesome April,' Lee Canyon expecting more late-season snow this weekend

From 'Miracle March' to 'Awesome April,' Lee Canyon expecting more late-season snow this weekend

For all the latest weather info for the valley, follow our First Alert Weatherteam.