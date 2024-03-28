From 'Miracle March' to 'Awesome April,' Lee Canyon expecting more late-season snow this weekend

MOUNT CHARLESTON, Nev. (KTNV) — Lee Canyon is getting quite the snow surge, getting upward of several feet in the last couple of weeks. With snow in the forecast this weekend, it has visitors soaking up the sun and excited for more snow.

“It’s beautiful today, yes it is. I brought more clothes than I need, which is better," said Las Vegas resident Kevin Sehnke.

With temps warming into the 40s and clear skies, it’s spring conditions up on the mountain, so it’s a little hard to imagine that in just a couple days, another snow storm is on its way to the Spring Mountains.

Jim Seely, Lee Canyon's marketing director, isn't complaining.

“Snow makes people happy, Seely said.

What started out on a mild note in December, the snow forecast took a turn once 2024 hit.

“It’s been a wild ride this year, this season," Seely explained. "Come January, the snow really turned on. It was incredible how much snow fell in a short amount of time."

So far this season, 193 inches have fallen, when the average is about 130 inches for the area.

“It was a 'Miracle March' and you know, now we’re heading into some snow come April, so it’s gonna be 'Awesome April,'” Seely said.

More late season snow means a longer possible season. We're forecasting up to 10 inches to fall this coming weekend.

Right now, ski season passes for 2024/2025 are on sale. The current special is "Buy Now, Ski Now" and Seely told Channel 13 if you buy a pass for next year, you can use it to finish out the current season on the slopes.