LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The City of Las Vegas is expanding its Recuperative Care Center to better support locals experiencing homelessness who need medical recovery services.

WATCH | Las Vegas expands medical recovery center for homeless residents needing post-hospital care

Las Vegas to expand Recuperative Care Center for people experiencing homelessness

City leaders broke ground on the facility Monday, which will operate out of the Health and Wellness Clinic on Foremaster Lane. The center will eventually return to its original location on North Main Street.

The expanded facility will feature additional bed capacity while providing resources to patients on their path to recovery.

"The expansion will take us from 40 beds to 74 beds and so we'll be able to take additional folks that are being discharged that just need some more to heal," said Arcelia Barajas, Director of Neighborhood Services for the City of Las Vegas. "If you or I get discharged from the hospital with a broken foot, our medical instructions are to keep our foot elevated for a couple of weeks, take some ibuprofen, take some medication for the pain, and then we'll kind of heal and get better and start to progress from there."

Construction for the new center is expected to be complete in late 2026.

