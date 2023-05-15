Las Vegas stylist specializing in Asian market experiences business boom

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — When it comes to weddings, many couples want to keep things traditional while still following the latest trends. One Las Vegas stylist is making that happen with an Asian twist to the bride's special day.

Jaewon Jung takes us inside M Studio where it's all about lights, camera and action.

From styling to makeup to photo directing, Mengsi Chen does it all.

"I'm the main stylist of M Studio… our business is just focused on helping the clients bring out their best side and create the look they want," says Chen.

ASIAN FLARE

She styles people for all types of big events.

"They come here mostly for weddings, then photo shoot," says Chen.

It all comes with some Asian flare.

"Some Asians want like two or three dresses… I know all the trends in China, in Korea in Japan," says Chen.

She says business is booming with the growing Asian population in Las Vegas, leading to big demand for Asian makeup and styling.

"When I moved here there were not as much Asians as now… Now it's growing way too fast," says Chen.

There are not a lot of Asian makeup artists in town. So, Chen works to make sure she's the local expert for all Asian cultures.

"Even at home when I sleep I'm looking at all the videos kind of what is going on right now and looking at new MV (music videos) that K-pop just published," says Chen.

She goes on to say, "I need to know everything to work in Las Vegas because Las Vegas is the city that combines all different cultures."

GROWING ASIAN COMMUNITY

She's looking forward to what the future brings in Sin City. Especially as the Asian American community continues to grow.

"I think my client community is going to get bigger and bigger… I think I'm gonna need more help," says Chen.

But at the end of the day, Chen has one goal.

"Make them happy, make them confident, when they walk out with my makeup they feel happy," says Chen.