Las Vegas student chosen to represent Nevada in Google Doodle contest

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas student is one step closer to having her artwork become the next Google Doodle.

Ruby Wang from John W. Bonner Elementary School is one of 55 state and territory winners for the 16th annual Doodle for Google Contest.

This year, in celebration of Google’s 25th anniversary, they invited K-12 students to answer the prompt “My wish for the next 25 years…” through their art.

Below is Wang's prompt response to her artwork that she has titled ‘Swimming and Flying Houses’:

“I think that after 25 years, sea levels will rise up. The sea covers the land, so people live in a fish shape house under the sea, or a bird shape house in the air. People can travel whenever they want! I like traveling.”

Voting is now open for the submissions. A full gallery of all 55 state and territory winners can be found HERE. People can help choose who will go on to become one of the five national finalists — one of whom will become the national winner.