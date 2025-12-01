Las Vegas Strip hotel set to see name change in mid-December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas Strip hotel is going through a rebranding, set to finish later this month.

NoMad Las Vegas will soon change to The Reserve at Park MGM.

Consisting of 293 rooms and suites, The Reserve at Park MGM will continue to deliver the same experience guests have come to know and love.

As part of the transition, several NoMad venues will also undergo rebranding: NoMad Pool will be renamed The Terrace Pool; NoMad Library will become The Library; and NoMad Bar will be called The Reserve Bar.

The full rebrand is set to take effect on Dec. 17.

