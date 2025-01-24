Watch Now
Las Vegas strike teams return home from battling fire in Los Angeles

Clark County
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas' two strikes have returned home after battling the fierce fires in the Los Angeles area.

The two strike teams were initially deployed on Jan. 9 and assigned to the Eaton Fire in Pasadena and the Pacific Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades.

The team sent to the Pacific Palisades is expected to return later on in the evening.

In total, 45 personnel from the Las Vegas Valley fire departments, such as Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue, and Henderson Fire Department, were deployed to help out and support Southern California.

The teams fought fires, protected adjacent unburned homes, extinguished ember-driven spot fires away and protected neighborhoods.

Currently, the Eaton Fire is at 95% containment and the Pacific Palisades Fire is at 72% containment, according to CAL FIRE.

