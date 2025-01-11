Las Vegas strike teams continue to fight the devastating fires in Los Angeles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Channel 13 has received some updates about the two strike teams from Las Vegas deployed to help battle the devastating fires in Los Angeles.

The first 24-person strike team deployed on Wednesday was assigned to help quell the Pacific Palisades fire. They are helping put out spot fires in local neighborhoods. The team comprises five engines, two battalion chiefs, one mechanic and one logistics team member. As of this article, the Pacific Palisades fire is only 8% contained and is over 20,000 acres in size, according to Cal Fire.

The second, 21-person strike team that left Las Vegas on Thursday was assigned to the Eaton Fire near Pasadena. They were also tasked to extinguish spot fires in the neighborhoods. Their team is made up of four engines, one water tender, two battalion chiefs, one mechanic and one logistics member. The Eaton Fire, as of this article, is only 3% contained and is over 14,000 acres in size, according to Cal Fire.

Both teams are working round-the-clock, 24-hour shifts.

In total, there are 46 personnel from the Las Vegas Valley fire departments, including Clark County Fire Department, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue and Henderson Fire Department.

They are expected to be there for about one to two weeks.