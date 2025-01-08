Clark County prepares to deploy crew to battle Los Angeles area fires

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Clark County's Office of Emergency Management received a request on Wednesday from the state of California for support battling the Los Angeles area fires.



. The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles, Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope) . The Eaton Fire destroys a structure Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2025 in Altadena, Calif. (AP Photo/Ethan Swope)

Clark County is organizing a team of firefighters to send to California. Officials said the crew is expected to depart sometime Wednesday afternoon.

Our hearts are with our California neighbors during this devastating time as we watch the terrifying images of the wildfires. We stand ready to assist, and @LasVegasFD is sending resources to help.



We want to remind residents that there is much we can do to be ready for… — Shelley Berkley (@mayoroflasvegas) January 8, 2025

The wildfires started ripping with force around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Three major blazes are burning in the metropolitan area from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, destroying more than 1,000 structures and killing at least two people.

Take a live look at the ground in the Los Angeles area from ABC News:

The fire department said many were hurt and at least 28,000 structures are threatened.

At least 70,000 people were ordered to evacuate — a number that kept changing because evacuation orders were continually being issued, officials said.

Going to help our friends in So. #California. #ClarkCounty's Office of Emergency Mgmt. has received a request for support to fight the #CaliforniaWildfires.@ClarkCountyFD is now organizing a strike team of personnel from Las #Vegas Valley fire departments to send to the area. pic.twitter.com/IhEdKro9J9 — Clark County Nevada (@ClarkCountyNV) January 8, 2025

How to help

GoFundMe created a centralized hub housing all verified GoFundMe pages related to these wildfires in Southern California.



Donate to a verified fundraiser via the California Wildfire Relief Hub

Spread awareness by sharing verified fundraisers and the centralized hublink across social media channels. Encouraging others to donate to or share verified fundraisers can also make a difference for individuals and families who need help right now.

Donate to the GoFundMe.org 2025 Wildfire Relief Fund. Funds raised will go directly to people impacted who are seeking help through GoFundMe fundraisers, and to nonprofit organizations on the ground providing relief.

Start a certified charity fundraiser for a verified organization providing critical support to those affected

This is a developing story; Channel 13 will keep you updated on the latest.