Las Vegas Sphere announces its next production: The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Sphere Entertainment announced on Tuesday that the production of a new Sphere Experience is underway, and it will feature the "iconic madness" of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The new production will add to the venue's current slate of Sphere Experience shows, which includes Postcard from Earth and The Wizard of Oz at Sphere.

"Since The Rocky Horror Picture Show premiered in 1975, it redefined audience participation and became a cultural phenomenon," Sphere Entertainment executive chairman and CEO Jim Dolan stated. "With Sphere, we have the opportunity to take that spirit of immersion to an entirely new level."

The cult classic musical-comedy-horror film starring Tim Curry just celebrated its 50th anniversary in September 2025.

According to a release from Sphere Entertainment, the Sphere Studios production "will use its advanced technologies to enhance the original beloved 1975 film."

The Rocky Horror Picture Show at Sphere is expected to open in 2027.