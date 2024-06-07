Las Vegas sees second straight day of record-breaking temperatures

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas saw another day of record-breaking heat on Friday.

As of 2:45 PM, Las Vegas has officially reached a temperature of 110 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. This breaks the previous record of 109 last set in 2013.

Thursday also broke records, with the high temperature recorded at 111 degrees, the earliest in the year it has reached that temperature in Las Vegas. The last time we saw temperatures that high that early in the year was in 2010.

This comes not even a month after Las Vegas saw its first 100-degree day of 2024.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to continue through the next week, with an excessive heat warning in effect through the weekend.