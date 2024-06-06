Las Vegas sees first 111-degree day, breaking record for earliest date to see that temp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Thursday saw record-breaking temperatures in Las Vegas, hitting 111 degrees in Las Vegas, the National Weather Service Confirmed.

At 3:35 p.m., forecasters recording the 111-degree temperature, which breaks the previous record of 110 degrees set June 6, 2010.

At 2:11 p.m. Thursday, the NWS confirmed the temperature of 110 degrees, tying the record for earliest 110-degree day in Las Vegas.

This comes not even a month after Las Vegas saw its first 100-degree day of 2024.

On average, the first 110-degree day in Las Vegas usually comes around July 1.

Triple digit temperatures are expected to continue through the next week, with an excessive heat warning in effect through the weekend.