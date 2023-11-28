Las Vegas Sands owner Miriam Adelson sells $2B in stock to buy pro sports team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas casino mogul is looking to expand into the professional sports market, according to a recent SEC filing.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. informed the SEC of the sale of $2 billion of company stock by principal stockholder Dr. Miriam Adelson. The transaction was completed Tuesday.

The company noted it doesn't expect to profit from the sale of the shares because Adelson and her partners "intend to use the net proceeds from this offering...to fund the purchase of a majority interest in a professional sports franchise."

Adelson, the widow of Sands founder Sheldon Adelson, is listed as the fifth richest woman in the world by Forbes. CNBC reports Sands shares owned by the Adelson estate were valued at more than $20 billion when the market closed on Tuesday.

As of this report, it wasn't clear what team Adelson intends to purchase — though the news prompted some speculation about an NBA expansion team.

Now that Major League Baseball approved the Oakland Athletics bid to relocate to Las Vegas, the NBA remains the sole major pro sports league without a team in the city now regarded as the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

Commissioner Adam Silver has put down rumors that Las Vegas is among the league's expansion targets. NBA superstar LeBron James has often fueled those rumors with several public comments about his desire to own an NBA expansion team in Las Vegas.

Still, the league has strengthened its ties here in recent months by adding in-season tournament games. And its Summer League is held every year at Thomas and Mack Center.

Channel 13 is seeking comment from Adelson and will update this report as new information develops.