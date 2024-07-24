Las Vegas Safekey program offers support for parents as school year begins

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The first day of school is right around the corner and for parents seeking extra support before and after school, the city of Las Vegas offers enrichment programs. Safekey provides opportunities beyond the bell to help parents manage their schedules.

"We provide homework help and support the Clark County Library Apple Core program, which is a literacy initiative where students read. We also offer STEAM activities," said Sandra Smith, Youth Development Coordinator for the city of Las Vegas.

The Safekey program caters to kindergarten through fifth grade and is available at 63 CCSD schools.

All Safekey staff are vetted by the city and undergo training before supervising students.

Back To School in Southern Nevada Get ready for the new school year with these events in Southern Nevada KTNV Staff

"Our staff includes retirees and individuals who have just graduated from high school, among others," Smith added.

The program requires a $20 registration fee. Morning sessions cost $7 per session, while afternoon sessions are $10 per session.

Safekey accepts childcare subsidy programs, including those from the Las Vegas Urban League, Desert Regional Center, Inter-Tribal Council of Southern Nevada, Inc., East Valley Family Services and Employer Child Care Reimbursement, and the Moapa Band of Paiutes Tribal Childcare.

For more information about Safekey, and where to sign up, visit their website by clicking the link here.

RELATED STORY | Worried about Back to School? A Nevada psychiatrist offers his tips for a smooth transition