Las Vegas residents react to man who allegedly committed 6 robberies, 2 carjackings

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested the man investigators say is responsible for a series of casino robberies in the valley.

The heists started in November before he was ultimately arrested Thursday.

"In the last 48 hours, we were able to identify the suspect as 33-year-old Deshante Styles," said Nick Farese with the Investigation Service Division.

Police say 33-year-old Deshante Styles is the man responsible for 6 casino robberies and 2 carjackings in the valley that spanned over the last five months.

"How is it possible that it happened in a city with the population and the police presence? It's amazing that he got away with what he did," said a Las Vegas resident.

"The casino cage part shocks me, like how did he get away," said another Las Vegas resident.

On Monday, April 18, police found a stolen vehicle in the Silverado Ranch area that was involved in a casino robbery earlier that day. Police say Styles escaped, but officers were able to arrest him on Thursday.

A gun was also recovered during the arrest.

"For five months, investigators worked tirelessly and collaborated with our partner agency and our federal partners. It just shows the dedication of the men and women of law enforcement to keep the communication safe," said Farese.

Investigators say Styles has a long history of similar crimes. Styles was arrested and booked at Clark County Detention Center for several crimes, including six counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and five counts of grand larceny auto.

Police says since this is an ongoing investigation, and they are not revealing which casinos were robbed.