Las Vegas receives additional federal funding to redevelop Historic Westside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the City of Las Vegas continues to make improvements in the Historic Westside, they're getting more help from federal officials.

On Tuesday, the U.S. Department of Commerce awarded a $1.3 million grant to the city to support planning for the future redevelopment of Jackson Avenue. According to the department, the grant will help local entrepreneurs in redeveloping the area and provide land development training to small and minority-owned businesses.

"This EDA investment will lay the groundwork to revitalize local commerce in Las Vegas, supporting the renewal of Jackson Avenue as a focal point of economic opportunity and growth," said Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo.

In addition to the federal funding, the city is also setting aside $327,870 in local funds.

The funding is expected to create 82 jobs and generate $36 million in private investment, according to department estimates.

In February, the Transportation Department also gave a planning award worth $2 million to Las Vegas as part of the Reconnecting Communities Program to improve the Historic Westside. Earlier this month, city officials celebrated finishing construction on Jackson Avenue while crews added wider sidewalks, streetlights, trees, new water lines, and new pavement.

The project was part of the Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment Plan. Other projects city leaders have worked on include developing a master plan for an African American Museum & Cultural Arts Center, launching a small business support program, and bringing electric vehicle charging stations and community solar to the Historic Westside.