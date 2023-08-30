City of Las Vegas hosting Jackson Avenue block party

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Construction on Jackson Avenue is officially complete, according to City of Las Vegas. Now, it's time to celebrate.

The city is hosting the Love On Jackson Block Party on Friday, Sept. 8. It's scheduled to run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. between D and E Streets and will include entertainment, a bounce house, face painting, refreshments, and booths highlighting local businesses and community service providers.

"Jackson Avenue is one of many projects helping us to make progress to improve our neighborhoods and our future," said Councilman Cedric Crear. "I grew up on the Westside in Ward 5 and Jackson Avenue was the epicenter for this community. I want to invite the entire community out to celebrate a new Jackson Avenue and what it will bring to the Historic Westside."

In November, Jackson Avenue was closed between H and C Streets while wider sidewalks, streetlights, trees, new water lines, and new pavements was installed.

The project is part of the Historic Urban Neighborhood Design Redevelopment Plan. Other projects city leaders have worked on include developing a master plan for an African American Museum & Cultural Arts Center, launching a small business support program, and bringing electric vehicle charging stations and community solar to the Historic Westside.