Las Vegas ranked as the number one travel destination for Memorial Day weekend 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Memorial Day in Las Vegas is on track to be the busiest holiday weekend since before the pandemic despite gasoline prices and other costs from inflation.

AAA estimates more than 39 million Americans across the U.S. are expected to travel for the long weekend.

It was a busy Thursday morning at Harry Reid International as travelers prepared to head out for the holiday.

“This is my first time experiencing Memorial Day weekend at the airport. It’s a bit hectic but it’s all good,” said one traveler.

“I came early because I was nervous about getting caught in the crowds for this 4 day weekend, but I think I’ll make it,” said another traveler.

A Gasbuddy survey found that 58% of Americans plan to travel, while a survey from the American Hotel and Lodging Association found that 57% are planning a vacation.

Officials at Harry Reid International Airport said parking will be in high demand.

“Those planning to park at the airport should give themselves additional time to find a spot and even consider other transportation options to/from the airport,” said an airport spokesperson.