Las Vegas commuters advised to plan for heavy traffic over Memorial Day weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Transportation officials are urging Southern Nevada residents to prepare for traffic and travel delays ahead of Memorial Day weekend.

An estimated 39.2 million people will travel 50 or more miles from home this Memorial Day weekend, according to AAA. That represents an increase of 8.3% over the numbers seen in 2021.

In a press release on Tuesday, officials with the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada and the Nevada Department of Transportation offered their advice for travelers.

In particular, heavy traffic is expected along southbound Interstate 15. The best days to travel will be Friday and Saturday, ahead of the holiday, the RTC's regional traffic management center predicted.

"Despite heavier traffic than usual, Sunday is predicted to be a good day to travel as well," transportation officials said in a press release.

The heaviest delays on southbound I-15 are expected on Memorial Day, and travelers were advised to avoid that route until Tuesday, May 31, if possible.

NDOT plans to accommodate the expected increase in traffic by suspending work on some major roadways. Those include:



paving on I-15 near Mesquite

the I-15 and Interstate 215 northern interchange

the Centennial Bowl

the Interstate 515 (U.S. 95) viaduct rehabilitation project through downtown Las Vegas

Work on those projects is scheduled to resume on May 31.

"For residents and visitors traveling by car in and out of town, the RTC's regional traffic management center advises mapping out travel plans ahead of time in anticipation of longer commutes," officials said.

For those flying out of town for the weekend, the RTC advised that free parking is available at the Centennial Hills Transit Center or the South Strip Transit Terminal. Direct routes to Harry Reid International Airport's Terminal 1 are available from both of those lots via the Centennial Express or Route 109 Maryland Parkway, RTC officials advised.

People visiting Las Vegas over the holiday weekend were advised to use the RTC's Deuce on the Strip, which runs 24 hours a day and "provides convenient access along the Las Vegas Strip."

The RTC also advised that its transit services will follow a Sunday schedule on Monday, May 30 for Memorial Day. RTC passes can be purchased through the free rideRTC app, where users can also plan their trip.

