Warning for Lake Mead visitors during Memorial weekend

(KTNV) — Memorial Day is almost here, and Nevada locals and tourists are preparing a trip to Lake Mead.

However, rising temperatures and dry weather has led to the lowest water levels that the lake has ever seen.

A former Clark County coroner says that there are some important things to look out for. It's critical that lake goers pay attention to rocks that may be sticking out of the water, and windy conditions.

The coroner says on holiday weekends, he often sees casualties that were easily avoidable.

"People overestimate the lake because the wind can come up very, very quickly," he said. "And, it can get really gnarly sometimes."

Remember, inflatable and non-inflatable pool toys are prohibited at Lake Mead Recreational Area as they can easily be blown away, or blow you out further from the shore.