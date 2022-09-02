Las Vegas ranked as the #1 US travel destination for Labor Day Weekend

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — According to Tripadvisor, Las Vegas has been ranked the #1 U.S. travel destination for the upcoming Labor Day Weekend.

Tripadvisor also ranked Las Vegas as the top U.S. destination for all of fall.

The top 10 U.S. destinations for the holiday weekend include:

1) Las Vegas, Nevada

2) New York City, New York

3) Honolulu, Hawaii

4) Orlando, Florida

5) Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

6) Lahaina, Hawaii

7) Chicago, Illinois

8) Miami Beach, Florida

9) Key West, Florida

10) Nashville, Tennessee

Outside of the United States, Tripadvisor says Cancun is the number 1 international destination for American travelers for Labor Day weekend.