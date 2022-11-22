Las Vegas Raiders distribute meal kits ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Raiders will hand out 600 meal boxes to families in need of food assistance ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday on Tuesday.

Valley residents in need are encouraged to visit the drive-through site at Allegiant Stadium on Tuesday, Nov. 22, to pick up Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed by volunteers, including the Las Vegas Raiders offensive line and Three Square Food Bank staff.

The event will take place in stadium parking lot G from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. or until all of the 600 meal boxes have been distributed. Participants should enter at Gate 9 from Dean Martin Drive.

In a press release, organizers advise that all visitors must be in a vehicle to receive the boxes filled with turkeys, fixings and fresh produce. Recipients are also advised to make sure their trunks are cleared out so volunteers can load the boxes safely and efficiently.

In a press release, the Raiders highlighted that the offensive line unit contributed financial assistance to provide Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be distributed, which include turkeys, fresh produce and other fixings.