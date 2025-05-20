Las Vegas radio host amplifies AAPI voices, helps establish city's first designated Filipino Town

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Lending his ears to our local AAPI community, one special broadcaster is giving a voice to Filipinos here in the valley, carrying on a family legacy of community service and storytelling.

Johann Sayson, president and CEO of PHLV Radio, launched his station just before the pandemic in 2020 to provide a platform where Filipinos could connect and share their stories.

Linh Truong visited the studio to help share his own story.

Sayson's passion for broadcasting was sparked by his father during his high school years in the Philippines,

"He was never into radio or TV or something, but growing up he would come home and bring me cassette tapes, microphone, and all that kind of stuff. He was great with the community and supporting the chamber, and that kind of stuff so it was all about community service," Sayson said.

He has since become a leader in Las Vegas' Filipino community.

The station features interviews with prominent Filipino Americans, including community advocate Gloria Caoile, Josie Harrison (mother of comedian Jo Koy), and legendary boxer Manny Pacquiao.

"We're bringing entertainers from the Philippines. We bring them over here and we interview them, uh, we get to get them, you know, sing right here so that people will understand like, hey, that's why the Filipinos are so fond of karaoke because they sing so good!" Sayson said.

PHLV Radio also covers healthcare topics, recognizing the large number of Filipino nursing professionals in the area.

Last month, Clark County commissioners officially designated the first Filipino Town in Las Vegas, a development Sayson is proud to have contributed to.

"I hope that we can inspire, especially the younger generations, to create something, whether it's a physical thing, whether is a feeling, whether is a movement that will help the community move forward and I hope that emanates from Filipino Town in Las Vegas," Sayson said.

With more events planned and many stories yet to be told, PHLV Radio continues to serve as a platform for the Filipino community. The station can be found at phlvradio.com.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.