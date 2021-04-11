Watch
Las Vegas pushes to become first to ban ornamental grass

Ken Ritter/AP
Sprinklers water grass at a park on Friday, April 9, 2021, in the Summerlin neighborhood of Las Vegas. A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for restraint with a first-in-the-nation policy limiting water use by banning grass that nobody walks on. Parks would not be included, but Las Vegas area water officials are asking the state Legislature to pass a law banning "non-functional turf" in street medians and common areas of communities and office parks. (AP Photo/Ken Ritter)
Posted at 3:00 PM, Apr 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A desert city built on a reputation for excess wants to become a model for conservation with a first-in-the-nation policy banning grass that nobody walks on.

Las Vegas-area water officials are asking the Nevada Legislature to pass a law prohibiting "nonfunctional turf."

The Southern Nevada Water Authority says taking out the grass in street medians and common areas of master-planned communities and office parks can reduce the amount of water the region consumes by roughly 15%.

California imposed a temporary ban during its drought, but no state or major city has tried to phase out certain categories of grass permanently.

