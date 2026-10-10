LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Ernest Bavarsad, an astronomy professor at the College of Southern Nevada who also teaches science at a local high school, is in critical condition after a suspected hit-and-run along Tropicana Avenue Wednesday morning.

According to the family, Ernest was struck while on his morning jog and a random passerby called 9-1-1. He was transported to University Medical Center (UMC), where he underwent surgery Friday morning to stop a brain bleed. Ernest is recovering, but is in a lot of pain.

The only evidence recovered at the scene was a mirror from the vehicle. The family believes it was a dark-colored truck and is asking anyone who may have seen the accident, or who may have video, to contact police.

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Las Vegas professor critically injured in suspected hit-and-run, family pleads for help finding driver

"We just want to put the word out there to see if anybody saw anything." Silvia Bavarsad, Ernest's mother, said.

Silvia, who lives in California, rushed to UMC as soon as she heard the news. She described the situation as, "very hard, because he's such a wonderful person."

Amia Bavarsad, Ernest's daughter, said her father follows a strict morning routine, running down Tropicana five days a week and typically returning home by 6:30 a.m.

"I always tell him to be careful." Amia Bavarsad said.

When Ernest did not return home as usual, Amia described feeling "just really scared and nervous."

Silvia said she heard from people at Ernest's schools after news of the incident spread.

"The principal contacted me, and then CSN contacted me, the staff, and everybody loved him," Silvia said.

Trauma center nurses told the family it should take about six weeks for Ernest to recover. It is too early to know whether he will be able to return to teaching.

"I'm just very thankful and hopeful that that he survived this, and he's in the best trauma center in the Western U.S.," Silvia said.

I was also told by Nevada State Police that they will have an update on their investigation by Monday.

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