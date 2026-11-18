LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A private school in the Las Vegas Valley is adding artificial intelligence to its security measures in an effort to identify potential campus threats more quickly.

Las Vegas private school adds AI gun detection technology to campus security

Cornerstone Christian Academy, on the valley’s west side, recently launched ZeroEyes’ AI-based gun detection and situational awareness software.

The technology works with the school’s existing security cameras and monitors video feeds for objects that appear to be firearms.

When the software identifies a potential weapon, an image is sent to ZeroEyes’ operations center for human review.

Dispatchers determine whether the object presents a threat before notifying law enforcement and school leadership.

A ZeroEyes executive vice president said the goal is to identify a firearm before it is fired, potentially giving first responders more time to react.

“What we’re trying to do is by early identification of the weapon, the weapon doesn’t need to be discharged,” JT Wilkins said. “It doesn’t need to be fired, like an acoustic-style solution. This is just a visible aspect of the weapon. We’re able to get that information to first responders faster and reduce the response time to those first responders.”

Members of Cornerstone Christian Academy’s security team said the school has not experienced a real activation since implementing the system, but administrators have received notifications when the technology detects something potentially suspicious.

“Luckily, we’ve had no real activations, but we’re notified even if there’s something that is somewhat suspicious,” security team member Michael Saunders said. “We’re still notified, and that way Marco and I are still notified of the situation and what’s happening.”

“It adds that extra layer of protection and quickness in situations that you absolutely need quickness to be at the forefront,” said Principal Christie McKenzie.

Wilkins said the company has sent about 4,000 alerts to clients nationwide this calendar year.

More than 160 of those alerts led to police apprehensions, according to the company, though an apprehension does not necessarily mean an arrest was made.

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada also uses the ZeroEyes system locally.

Cornerstone Christian Academy is the only Las Vegas school currently known to use the technology in Las Vegas.

McKenzie said other schools interested in learning more about the system can contact her for information.

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