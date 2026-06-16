Las Vegas police take suspect into custody after vehicle stop at Flamingo, I-15

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police have taken a suspect into custody after a stop and foot pursuit caused traffic delays Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department were seen with a stopped vehicle in the area of westbound Flamingo and southbound I-15 around 6 a.m.

When we reached out to LVMPD, we were told this stop was a result of a stolen vehicle hit originally in the area of Nellis and Vegas Valley.

Officers located the vehicle and attempted to stop it, but the driver ran from the vehicle on foot.

Eventually, with the help of a K9 officer, police were able to locate the suspect and take them into custody.