Las Vegas police seek public's help to find missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Linda Glaze.

She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Linda Glaze was last seen on April 18 at about 7:00 a.m. near N. Jones Boulevard and Craig Road.

Police say she was last seen wearing a gray jacket or sweatshirt, dark pants, and carrying a bag.

Anyone with information regarding Linda Glaze and her whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907, or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.