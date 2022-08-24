Las Vegas police seek public assistance in finding missing 75-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Rock Stanley.

Rock Stanley, 75, was last seen on Tuesday at approximately 5:00 a.m., near the 2700 block of Kyle Canyon Road.

He was last seen wearing a yellow jacket, gray shorts and a blue backpack.

Anyone with information regarding Rock Stanley and his whereabouts is strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.