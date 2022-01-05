Las Vegas police seek missing toddler believed to be endangered

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas are asking for help finding 2-year-old Zoey Freeny. Authorities say she is considered missing and endangered.

She was last seen on Jan. 4 around 8:15 p.m. near the 7800 block of Odysseus Avenue, near Cimarron and Elkhorn roads in the northwest part of the valley, wearing a gray shirt and pink sweatpants with flowers on the design.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email police at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

