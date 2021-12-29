Las Vegas police seek missing teen possibly in need of help

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for help from the community finding a missing teenager who they say might be in severe emotional distress and in need of help.

According to authorities, 16-year-old Jordan Headen was last seen on Nov. 23 in Las Vegas.

She is described by police a being around five feet and six inches tall and weighing approximately 170 pounds.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

