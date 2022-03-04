Las Vegas police seek missing man last seen 2 weeks ago

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are asking for the public's help to locate Zacharie Alwine, who they say may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen on Feb. 18 in Las Vegas, police said.

Alwine, 34, is approximately 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

Local hospitals were asked the check their registries for Alwine and report to police if he is located.

Anyone with information about Alwine's whereabouts can contact the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at 702-828-2907, or contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111. Tips can also be emailed to missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

