Las Vegas police seek help finding missing 11-year-old boy last seen Monday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old named Elijah Arnold.

According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Arnold might be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

He was last seen on Monday around 5:50 p.m. near Shadybrook Lane, in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and the U.S. 95, in Las Vegas.

He is described by authorities as being around 4 feet and 9 inches tall and weighing 80 pounds. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, gray sweatpants with a white stripe, and blue and white Nike shoes.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Police are asking for help finding a missing 11-year-old named Elijah Arnold. He was last seen on Monday, March 14, 2022, around 5:50 p.m. near Shadybrook Lane, in the area of Rainbow Boulevard and the U.S. 95. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email missingpersons@lvmpd.com.