Las Vegas police seek help finding 13-year-old boy last seen near Arville Street, Pennwood Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are asking for help finding 13-year-old Murtaza Wiziri. He is considered by police to be missing and endangered.

Wiziri was last seen on Monday around 3:40 p.m. near the 3000 block of Arville Street, near Pennwood Avenue. The nearest major cross streets are Decatur Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.

Police describe him as being around 4 feet and 3 inches tall weighing approximately 120 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Wiziri was last seen wearing a white hoodie, black pants, white shoes and a black backpack.

All hospitals are asked to check their registries for the missing person and notify the police immediately. It should be noted that HIPAA permits disclosure upon request by law enforcement and is authorized pursuant to 45 C.F.R. section 164.512.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

